Gerald Keith Terhune
1939 - 2020
Gerald Keith Terhune
February 28, 1939 - November 16, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Lieutenant Colonel Gerald "Jerry" Terhune, USAF, Ret. 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Private Service. Interment: at DFW National Cemetery with full military honors.
Jerry served our country for 20 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his military career, Jerry became a Social Worker and Family Counselor. He was a dedicated Christian and a longtime member of the Lutheran Church.
Survivors: Wife, Ann; sister, Judy Hamilton; sons, Steve and Chris; daugher-in-law, Julie; grandchildren, Jake and Jessica; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eric & Sharla Fuentes
Friend
November 19, 2020
Marianna Terhune
November 19, 2020
Jerry was my friend and colleague at the Arlington Funeral Home and also served at Greenwood and Mount Oliver Funeral Homes. I enjoyed working with him and will cherish his memory and spirit.
Mark Latham
Friend
November 19, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort help you through this difficult time.
Delmy Torres
November 19, 2020
I sorry to hear about your loss. Please stay positive during these difficult times
November 19, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
