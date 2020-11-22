Gerald Keith Terhune

February 28, 1939 - November 16, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Lieutenant Colonel Gerald "Jerry" Terhune, USAF, Ret. 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Private Service. Interment: at DFW National Cemetery with full military honors.

Jerry served our country for 20 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After his military career, Jerry became a Social Worker and Family Counselor. He was a dedicated Christian and a longtime member of the Lutheran Church.

Survivors: Wife, Ann; sister, Judy Hamilton; sons, Steve and Chris; daugher-in-law, Julie; grandchildren, Jake and Jessica; and numerous nieces and nephews.







