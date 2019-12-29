|
Gerald Lynn Gant FORT WORTH--Gerald Lynn Gant died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. REQUIEM EUCHARIST: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at All Saints' Episcopal Church. Interment: 3 p.m. in Lake Creek Cemetery near Wichita Falls. MEMORIALS: Please consider a gift to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Gerald was born in Grand Prairie to Norman Ferrell and Eleanor Taylor Gant. His young life was spent in Floydada, and he graduated from high school in Wichita Falls, where he was on the championship football team for two years. He graduated from North Texas (UNT), where he was in Sigma Nu fraternity, and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He chose instead to go into banking and was the youngest banking officer ever serving at the First National Bank of Fort Worth. On Feb. 17, 1968, he married Caroline DeWolfe. He was a longtime member of All Saints' Episcopal Church. He was always recognized by his cowboy boots and hat. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Wife of 51 years, Caroline; sons, Gregory L. Gant and wife, Adriana, and Stephen DeWolfe Gant and wife, Joanna; grandchildren, Peyton Alissa, Avery Monroe, and Eleanor Blackwood Gant; brother, Dr. Norman F. Gant; and sister, Tamara Jean Gant. The family would like to especially thank the staff, nurses and doctors at the Harris Hospital Cardiac Center.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019