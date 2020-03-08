|
|
Gerald "Jerry" McGinnis ARLINGTON--Gerald "Jerry" Charles McGinnis, 66, of Arlington passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home. Jerry was born July 5, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Joseph McGinnis and Margaret Kane McGinnis. Jerry married Gloria Regalado, and they celebrated 35 years of marriage together. Jerry was a dedicated worker who worked for Sears for over 40 years. He was a man of great character and was very giving. Jerry had a great sense of humor and loved to play sports and golf. He was a man who loved to read and try new things, and developed many talents throughout his years and was always willing to learn. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph McGinnis. SURVIVORS: Jerry is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Dan Leslie and wife, Tiffany; daughter, Shannon Leslie; grandchildren, Drake Leslie, Logan Leslie, Alexa Lucas, Nathan Leslie, Matthew Johnson; great-grandson, Titan Ohm; and brother, Fran McGinnis.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020