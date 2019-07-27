Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald McCray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Wayne McCray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Wayne McCray Obituary
Gerald Wayne McCray FORT WORTH--Deacon Gerald W. McCray, 62, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Mrs. Sondra McCray; his children, Tjuanna Cunningham, Rashad Love, Dontae McCray (Ieshia), Amber McCray, Tiffany McCray and Justin McCray; six siblings; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.