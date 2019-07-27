|
Gerald Wayne McCray FORT WORTH--Deacon Gerald W. McCray, 62, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Mrs. Sondra McCray; his children, Tjuanna Cunningham, Rashad Love, Dontae McCray (Ieshia), Amber McCray, Tiffany McCray and Justin McCray; six siblings; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 27, 2019