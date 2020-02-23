Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Geraldine Almand Burton


1920 - 2020
Geraldine Almand Burton Obituary
Geraldine Almand Burton FORT WORTH--Geraldine Almand Burton, 100, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with visitation one hour prior. Geraldine was born Jan. 28, 1920, in Fort Worth. She was a lifelong member of South Fort Worth Baptist Church. She worked 15 years at 7-11, and six years at Calvary Day Care Center. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Burton; son, Jim Youngblood; and grandson, Ricky Youngblood. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Wayne Youngblood and wife, Julie, of Allen, Texas; son, Dalton Youngblood of Fort Worth; stepdaughter, Rhonda Barrientes of Tempe, Ariz.; grandchildren, Monty Youngblood of Fort Worth, Christina Thompson and husband, Shea, of Fort Worth, Naomi Poehler-Youngblood of Fort Worth, Angela Youngblood of Midland, Texas, Melissa Trainor of Allen, Texas, and Terri Gibson and husband, Michael, of Burleson; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
