Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Geraldine Bennett

Geraldine Bennett Obituary
Geraldine Bennett FORT WORTH -- Mother Geraldine Bennett, 83, the Former First Lady of New Hope Baptist Church, traded her earthly clothes for her robe in Heaven on September 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Sweet Home Baptist Church of Fort Worth, 5225 Ramey Avenue; Doctor James C. Brown, Gracious Host Pastor; Her Pastor, Bishop Doctor Mark D. Kirkland, Eulogist. You may visit Mother Bennett in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life from Noon to 5 p.m., Friday; and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., at Greater St. Mark Ministries, 1732 Liberty Street; Burial: Garden of Peace at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: Her Great Nephews, who were more like her sons, Corey Jeffery and Johnny Jeffery (ElTonia); their children, Trevon Harris (Jassimine) and Taylore Harris; and a host of many generations of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019
