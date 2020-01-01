|
Geraldine Hewett FORT WORTH--Geraldine Hewett, 80, of Fort Worth went home to the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Greenwood Chapel. Born in Waterloo, Ohio, on Jan. 18, 1939, she enjoyed life to the fullest and was always ready to go on a new adventure, especially if it involved a beach. She will be greatly missed by many. Geraldine was preceded in death by son, John Hartsaw of Frederick, Okla. SURVIVORS: She is survived by a sister, Freida Cottrell of Gallispolis, Ohio; sons, Dale (Tony) and DaRinda Hartsaw of Fort Worth, and Jimmy Hewett of Fort Worth; daughter, Kelly Thetford of Azle; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020