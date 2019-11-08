Home

Geraldine Pursley "Granny Gerry" Hayes

Geraldine Pursley "Granny Gerry" Hayes Obituary
Geraldine Pursley Hayes AZLE -- Geraldine "Granny Gerry" Pursley Hayes passed away at her home Thursday, October 31, 2019, with her children by her side. She was 84. SERVICE: A private memorial. Gerry was born in Foster, Oklahoma, one of ten children born to Luther and Mary Pursley. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Hayes, and grandson, Kelson Hayes. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Evans and husband, Bobby; son, Kirk Hayes; daughter-in-law, Joan Greenberg; sister, Louise Moser; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all the family and friends who knew her as Granny Gerry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019
