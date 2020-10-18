Geraldine R. Johnson

January 23, 1929 - October 14, 2020

Pantego, Texas - Geraldine Johnson, 91, passed away October 14th at 6:20 pm. Jerry was born January 23, 1929 in Keokuk, Iowa to Arthur and Helen Rein. Jerry and her sister Jean were raised by their parents on the family farm. Jerry graduated from Keokuk High School in 1946. She worked at General Mills. Jerry and Willie Johnson met and they were married in 1953. Jerry was a capable person and she raised their children, James and Jan with strength and determination while Willie served in the military. After frequent moves and relocating throughout the United States, the family settled in Arlington, Texas. Willie retired from the United States Air Force with 20 years of service. In the 1990's, Jerry retired from the City of Arlington, Purchasing Department. She was a member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church where she was involved in faith formation, study groups, and church ministries, including volunteering at the Arlington Life Shelter. Jerry maintained family ties with her sister Jean, cousin Shirley and other relatives who resided outside of Texas. Survivors include son, James and wife, Debra; daughter, Jan and husband, David Gregg; grandson, Jamie Johnson and wife, Ashley; great-granddaughter, Cailynn Genia Johnson and great-grandson, Joseph Michael Johnson. Jerry is survived by nieces and nephews from Iowa and cousins residing within the United States. Jerry is preceded in death by her husband Willie Johnson, her parents Art and Helen Rein, her sister Jean Russell, her brother-in-law John Russell, and her niece Susan Russell Hitsman. Jerry will be lovingly missed by family and friends. Special thanks to caregivers and medical providers, who became family to Jerry at her residence in assisted living with secured memory care and to the hospice team who provided hospice care.

A Rosary will be at 12 noon, followed by a funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. on 10/21/20 at Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church at 1200 S. Davis Drive in Arlington. There will be a private gathering of family members for the burial.

If you so choose, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Geraldine Johnson to The Arlington Life Shelter or Mission Arlington.







