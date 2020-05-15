Geraldine Whisenant
Geraldine Whisenant VICTORIA -- Geraldine Whisenant passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. SERVICE: Geraldine will be laid to rest next to her husband in Moore Memorial Gardens. She was born on August 2, 1923 in Boling, Texas to Allen and Lomeda (Wood) Plunkett. Geraldine worked for AT&T and retired after 39 years of service. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Vernon J. Whisenant; and brother, Allen Plunkett, Jr. SURVIVORS: Sister-in-law, Melva Plunkett and her son, Rodney Plunkett; great-niece, Brandie Hussion; great-great-niece, Jordan Hussion.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 15, 2020.
