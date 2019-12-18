|
Geraldine Wiley FORT WORTH--Geraldine "Geri" Smith Wiley passed away Friday, Dec 13. 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Carter Metropolitan CME, 4601 Wichita St., Fort Worth. Interment: Eastview Memorial Cemetery, Vernon, Texas. A former LVN and RN, Geri was a forensic and psychiatric nurse. She retired from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon after 27 years, and worked both at Trinity Terrace and Tarrant County MHMR. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Lorenzo Wiley Jr.; two stepdaughters; four nephews; two nieces; three grandsons;, and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019