Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Carter Metropolitan CME
4601 Wichita St
Fort Worth, TX
Geraldine Wiley Obituary
Geraldine Wiley FORT WORTH--Geraldine "Geri" Smith Wiley passed away Friday, Dec 13. 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Carter Metropolitan CME, 4601 Wichita St., Fort Worth. Interment: Eastview Memorial Cemetery, Vernon, Texas. A former LVN and RN, Geri was a forensic and psychiatric nurse. She retired from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon after 27 years, and worked both at Trinity Terrace and Tarrant County MHMR. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Lorenzo Wiley Jr.; two stepdaughters; four nephews; two nieces; three grandsons;, and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
