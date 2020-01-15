|
Gerhard E. Kleinschmidt ALEDO--Gerhard E. Kleinschmidt, 77, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at The Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th St., Fort Worth, Texas 76102. MEMORIALS: Should friends and family desire, contributions in Gerhard's name may be made to the , https://act.alz.org/donate, and any floral arrangements may be made through Blossoms on the Brick. Gerhard was born in Berlin, Germany, on March 29, 1942, to Fritz Kleinschmidt and Anita Pieper Kleinschmidt. He moved to the United States when he was 12 and graduated high school in Pendleton, Ore. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years during the Vietnam War. At the end of his service, Gerhard attended Texas Christian University, earning a Bachelor's degree in business, then went on to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law in 1969. For the next seven years, he worked for the Federal Justice Department in Washington, D.C. Gerhard then moved to Tarrant County where he worked as a federal prosecutor for several years. In 1984 he transitioned into private practice, becoming one of the most highly regarded federal criminal law attorneys in the nation. In 1990, Gerhard moved to Aledo and developed the 4K Ranch, which became his passion and home sweet home. His favorite hobbies included anything outdoors, especially on his ranch, such as working cattle, trimming trees, building fences and making hay. He also enjoyed boating, music, and reading, but, above all, spending time with family. Gerhard also spent a lot of time preserving the community, by serving as mayor of Annetta South for over 10 years. Gerhard was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson, Travis Kleinschmidt. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 37 years, Gwen Kleinschmidt; sons, Jerry Kleinschmidt and Robert Kleinschmidt; daughters, Shay Mora and Erika Howard; grandchildren, Wrenn, Collin, Alyse, Brett, Adeline, and Quinn; great-grandson, Hudson; brother, Edward Kleinschmidt; and extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020