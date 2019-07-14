Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gerhard Frederick Melber


1935 - 2019
Gerhard Frederick Melber Obituary
Gerhard Frederick Melber NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Gerhard "Gary" born on February 23, 1935 in Stuttgart, Germany, passed away on July 4, 2019 in North Richland Hills. SERVICE: The visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home with graveside service to follow out in the park. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, and his great sense of humor. He also enjoyed a game of dominoes, watching Wheel of Fortune, his never give up attitude and enjoying a good cold Heineken. Gerhard was Patriotic, he loved flying his United States Flag, and staying up on current news. He came to the United States in March 1953 at the age of 18. He was sponsored by his uncle Fritz Rau of Kansas City, MO. Gerhard served in the United States Air Force Reserves and was called to Active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He soon acquired a job at TWA Airlines and worked his way up in the company for 21 years. He worked a paper route for 4 years without a day off, and he decided to buy a liquor store in Kansas City until he went to work for Allied Aviation, Braniff Airlines, then Allied Aviation as Safety & Training Supervisor - DFW Fueling until retiring at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Lynn and parents, Emma and Karl of Stuttgart, Germany, and brother-in-law, Helmut Ainchele. SURVIVORS: Gerhard is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann; sister, Gisela Aichele of Merklingen, Germany; two sons, Lance Carl Melber and family of Kansas City, MO, Derek Lee Melber and family of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three daughters by marriage, Sabrina Gay Heft, husband, Richard and family of Nebraska City, Nebr., Cynthia Lynne Dewaide and husband, Joe of Arlington and La Donna Renee Powell and husband, Dave of Hurst. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a niece.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
