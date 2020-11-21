1/
Gerry Wardlaw
1933 - 2020
Gerry Wardlaw
January 9, 1933 - November 17, 2020
White House, Tennessee - Gerry Roby Wardlaw of White House, TN was born on January 9, 1933 in Metropolis, Illinois to Inez and Gerald Roby. She grew up in Paducah, KY and graduated from Murray State University with a teaching degree. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Mike "Bud" Wardlaw, White House, TN; sons, Michael (Debbie) Wardlaw, Cottontown, TN and Mark Wardlaw, Roanoke, TX; step-daughter, Denise (Bryan) Winnett, Aledo, TX; brothers, Joe (Hilppa) Roby, New York and Dan (Jan) Roby, Louisville, KY; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey (Johnny) Roberts, Jennifer (Zeke) Waldmann and Danielle (Wayne) Robinson; 5 great-grandchildren, Jackson Roberts, Reagan Roberts, Katie Waldmann, Britt Robinson and Brooke Robinson.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2020.
