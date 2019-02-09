|
Gilbert Arnulfo Acosta FORT WORTH--Gilbert Arnulfo Acosta, 65, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. MEMORIAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Gateway Church DFW on Basswood Boulevard. He was born in San Angelo, Texas, on Oct. 17, 1953. He married Mary A. Martinez on Nov. 9, 1974. He was a member at Gateway Church NFW. He had a passion for God and worship. He served in sharing the Gospel and the love of God with every person he met. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 43 years, Mary A. Acosta; children, Connie Hill, Jessica Dromgoole, Aaron Acosta, Joshua Acosta and Heather Acosta; 12 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2019