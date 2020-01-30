|
|
Gilbert Gutierrez Olvera ARLINGTON -- SFC Gilbert Gutierrez Olvera (U.S. Army retired), 86, of Arlington, Texas, passed away on January 26, 2020. SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary service from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at Moore Bowen Funeral Home, 4216 South Bowen Road, Arlington, Texas. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 South Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas. A committal service will follow at 1 p.m. at the DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. A reception for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2625 South Cooper Street, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wreaths Across America, the , the Fisher House Foundation, the , or any charitable organization of your choice that benefits veterans or dementia research. He was born in Sweetwater, Texas, on December 5, 1933, to Eulalio and Sara Olvera. Gilbert was a career military man. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and served in the 82nd Airborne Division through 1956. He re-enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1959 and served in the 3rd Infantry Division. He was selected to serve in the 5th Special Forces Group (Green Berets) as a communications sergeant. He completed one tour of duty in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class before he retired from the military in 1976 while stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Afterwards, he returned home to Texas. Gilbert was an avid golfer, who played a round of golf as often as possible with anyone willing to make up a foursome. He played drums in a band while stationed at Fort Bragg, and he could shake a mean maraca. He was an artist who carved the Statue of Liberty from a tree stump in his backyard. He was such a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, he built a small house in his backyard dubbed "Cowboys Headquarters" where family and friends gathered every game day to cheer on their team. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jessie Olvera, his parents, his brothers Eulalio and Angel Olvera, and his sister Vera Navarrette. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his five daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa and Ron Duckworth (Arlington), Margaret and Mark Hoodye (Mansfield), Angela and Willie Castellon (Fort Worth), Patricia and Dan Leissner (Fort Worth), and Della and Keith Sherrill (Springtown), along with 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Felix Olvera (Sweetwater), Edward and Rosa Olvera (Garland), Thomas and Wanda Olvera (Dallas), and Susanna Olvera (Irving).
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020