Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
Gilbert "Red" McDade


1936 - 2020
Gilbert "Red" McDade Obituary
Gilbert "Red" McDade ARLINGTON -- Gilbert "Red" McDade passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, Moore Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Moore. Visitation: 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas 76012. Gilbert was born April 2, 1936 to Archie and Catherine McDade in Evergreen Park, Ill. and attended Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all. Gilbert worked for American Airlines for 42 years in Chicago, Phoenix and finally settled in DFW in 1975 with his family. He enjoyed many years of world travel with his loving wife, Donna of 57 years. Gilbert and Donna spent over 30 summers traveling to Estes Park, Colorado to visit the Rocky Mountains and enjoy the natural beauty and wildlife. Gilbert's true passion was gardening, and he could always be found puttering around the yard tending to his beautiful flowers always followed by his numerous four-legged friends over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Catherine McDade; sister, Kathleen Sweeney; brothers, Raymond "Buddy" McDade, Archibald McDade, and Robert McDade. SURVIVORS: his wife, Donna; his son, John McDade and wife, Joan; daughter, Julie Cagle and husband, Doug. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mollie Rauscher and husband, Philip, Mackenzie McDade, John McDade Jr., Kimberly Pridemore and husband, Trey. He was blessed to have 3 great-grandchildren, Jack, Charlotte and Jeremiah.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020
