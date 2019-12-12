|
Gilbert Molinar III GRANBURY -- 11/18/1965 12/09/2019. Gilbert Molinar III left this world to be with the Lord in heaven. He will be truly missed. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Waples Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his mother, Judi Yale; sister, Bedy Lynn; brother, Brian Molinar and wife, Sandy; daughters, Courtney Hillman and husband, Drew, Tasha Peterson and husband, Michael; sons, Jeremy Molinar and wife, Courtney and Cody Molinar and wife, Kirstin; and ten grandchildren, Rylie, Jax, Jagger, Tristan, Mase, McCoy, Maddox, Easton, Berkley, and Kinsley, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019