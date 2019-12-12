Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Waples Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Molinar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Molinar III


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Molinar III Obituary
Gilbert Molinar III GRANBURY -- 11/18/1965 12/09/2019. Gilbert Molinar III left this world to be with the Lord in heaven. He will be truly missed. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Waples Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his mother, Judi Yale; sister, Bedy Lynn; brother, Brian Molinar and wife, Sandy; daughters, Courtney Hillman and husband, Drew, Tasha Peterson and husband, Michael; sons, Jeremy Molinar and wife, Courtney and Cody Molinar and wife, Kirstin; and ten grandchildren, Rylie, Jax, Jagger, Tristan, Mase, McCoy, Maddox, Easton, Berkley, and Kinsley, and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -