Gilbert Perez Jr. FORT WORTH--Gilbert Perez Jr., age 77, of Ft. Worth passed away peacefully while he slept at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was laid to rest in the Melvin Cemetery in Melvin, Texas on March 26, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral Mass for Gilbert will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brownwood (1105 Main St. Brownwood, Texas 76801). A Reception and Celebration of Life Ceremony will follow at his brother's home in Bangs. Gilbert was born on November 9, 1942, to Gilberto Sr. and Zolia (Dehoyos) Perez in Melvin, Texas. Gilbert's greatest love was for his family. One of his biggest passions was working, which began for him at the young age of 6, in the cotton fields with his family. Gilbert retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. He enjoyed music, cooking, gardening, caring for too many plants, completing home projects, and of course spending time with his family. He was greatly loved. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Teresa Flores; and a brother, Art Perez SURVIVORS: Gilbert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Delia "Dee" Perez; children, Virginia Riley and husband Tres, Robert Perez and wife Julia, Christina Cantrell and husband Clint; grandchildren, Chance Carter, Seth Perez, Summer Houpt, Luke Riley, Cayden Cantrell, Gina Riley, Ckylar Cantrell, Joshua Perez, Andrew Perez, Jaedon Perez and Javier Perez; 2 brothers, Ruben Perez and wife Ofelia, and Rogelio Perez; 2 sisters, Becky Salzetti and Olga Sandoval. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and countless friends. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 26, 2020.