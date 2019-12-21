Home

Gilbert Rodriguez Obituary
Gilbert Rodriguez FORT WORTH--Gilbert Rodriguez, 75, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. ROSARY: 6 p.m. Sunday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Gilbert was born to John R. and Mary G. Rodriguez in Fort Worth on Sept. 3, 1944. He was one of five children. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. SURVIVORS: Siblings, Mary Helen De La Flor, Johnny Rodriguez Jr., Gloria Menchaca, Ralph Rodriguez, all of Fort Worth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 21, 2019
