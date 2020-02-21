|
Gilbert Shaffer Holt BEDFORD -- Gilbert S. Holt, 90, died February 18, 2020 in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Gilbert was born February 7, 1930 in Lawrence County, Tenn. to Archie and Dona Holt. He was the youngest of eight children, four boys and four girls. Being raised on a farm in Tennessee, he had a real love for animals, but also knew, from a young age, that he did not want to be a farmer. He would often tell the story of how, as a young boy, he was working out in the field and heard an airplane fly overhead. He looked up and decided, at that moment, that's what he wanted to do. In 1943 his parents sold their farm and moved to South Bend, Indiana. While attending South Bend Central High, he learned to fly and obtained his Pilot's license. After graduating high school, he went on to attend Purdue University, all the while continuing his flight training. While at Purdue, he applied and was accepted into the Indiana State Police, at the age of 21, the youngest trooper ever hired. In 1952, he took a leave of absence from the State Police and went into the United States Marine Corps. After completing basic training, he was sent to Virginia to Officer training and was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant. After his service as an Officer in the Marine Corps, he returned to the Indiana State Police. In 1959, he married Cheryl J. Lejeune and moved to Indianapolis. They had three children, Gail, Glenn and Gloria. In 1964, Gil retired from the State Police and moved his family to Bloomington, Ind. to start a new career as a Professional Pilot for Rogers Group and Cook Corporation. He flew business men, celebrities, politicians and dignitaries. He also taught his wife and all three of his children to fly. All three children obtained their Pilot's license before they were able to obtain their driver's license. Glenn went on to become a Captain for Southwest Airlines. In 1986, Gil was hired by Simuflite of Dallas/FortWorth, Texas as a flight instructor and moved to Bedford, Texas. Gil was an active and faithful member of the Church of Christ and loved to play Bluegrass music on his mandolin. Gil is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; his daughter, Gail; and his son, Glenn. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Gloria, four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He lived a full and happy life and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Fly High DAD!
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020