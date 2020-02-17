|
|
Gilda Sue Yates Garrett BURLESON--Gilda Sue Yates Garrett, wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and dear friend to so many, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. 3407 SW Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas, 76058. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Gilda was born Dec. 4, 1948, to Sue Eakin and William Yates in Fort Worth, Texas. She grew up in Burleson and graduated from Burleson High School in 1966. She was happily married to her loving husband and partner in life, J.D. Garrett, for over 35 years. Gilda spent 11 years at the Godley ISD as a substitute teacher and teachers aide where she was loved by many. She retired in 2014 but continued to help out after retirement where and whenever she could. Gilda loved traveling with J.D., going on her annual girls trip with her longtime friends, planting her beautiful flowers, watching her favorite sports but, most of all, spending time with her precious grandchildren. She was the best Gigi ever! Gilda was a strong and faithful Christian and we are comforted in knowing she is in the arms of our Lord and Savior. SURVIVORS: Gilda is survived by her parents, Sue Pugh and William Yates; her husband, J.D.; her daughter, Ami and husband, Donovan Tanner; grandchildren, Ashlin, Sheldon, Grayson and Hannah Curci; stepsons, Shane and Chad Garrett; sister, Lisa Whaley; brother, Todd Yates; nieces; and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2020