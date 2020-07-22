Ginger Petrek AZLE--Ginger Petrek, "Gema," went home Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 81. SERVICE: Private family gathering in Rochester, Texas. Ginger was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Rochester, Texas, to E.J. and Oleta Blair. She was the youngest of four children, and they were raised in White Settlement. Ginger graduated from Brewer High School. She worked at General Dynamics and retired in 1996, when she moved to Azle, Texas, to help out and be with her family. Ginger loved traveling with her sister, Barbara; card games; and their New Years Eve's together. She took up golfing at the young age of 60 and loved to play with her friends and extended family for many years. Momma was a very giving person and sensed the needs of those around her and was always helpful without ever being asked. She was a joy to be around (most of the time) and lived her 81 years to the fullest. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, E.J. and Oleta Blair; siblings, Billy Blair, Jesse Blair and Barbara Blair Rogers. SURVIVORS: Son, Chuck Petrek and wife, Connie; grandchildren, Brandon Petrek and wife, Jenni, Charly Harle and husband, Tom, Tiffany Stewart and husband, Tom, Heidi Nettles and husband, J.D.; great-grandchildren, Haley, Jake, Lucas, Ryen, Henry, Kate, Kollin, Sydney, Logan; great-great-grandchildren, McKaelynn, Kaiden, Kaiis, RaeLee; sister-in-law, Sharon Blair; nieces and nephews, Susan Pryor and family, Roxanne Enos and family, Vicki Ondich and family, Jesse Blair and family.