1/1
Ginger Petrek
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ginger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ginger Petrek AZLE--Ginger Petrek, "Gema," went home Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 81. SERVICE: Private family gathering in Rochester, Texas. Ginger was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Rochester, Texas, to E.J. and Oleta Blair. She was the youngest of four children, and they were raised in White Settlement. Ginger graduated from Brewer High School. She worked at General Dynamics and retired in 1996, when she moved to Azle, Texas, to help out and be with her family. Ginger loved traveling with her sister, Barbara; card games; and their New Years Eve's together. She took up golfing at the young age of 60 and loved to play with her friends and extended family for many years. Momma was a very giving person and sensed the needs of those around her and was always helpful without ever being asked. She was a joy to be around (most of the time) and lived her 81 years to the fullest. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, E.J. and Oleta Blair; siblings, Billy Blair, Jesse Blair and Barbara Blair Rogers. SURVIVORS: Son, Chuck Petrek and wife, Connie; grandchildren, Brandon Petrek and wife, Jenni, Charly Harle and husband, Tom, Tiffany Stewart and husband, Tom, Heidi Nettles and husband, J.D.; great-grandchildren, Haley, Jake, Lucas, Ryen, Henry, Kate, Kollin, Sydney, Logan; great-great-grandchildren, McKaelynn, Kaiden, Kaiis, RaeLee; sister-in-law, Sharon Blair; nieces and nephews, Susan Pryor and family, Roxanne Enos and family, Vicki Ondich and family, Jesse Blair and family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Azle - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
I called her Aunt Gin even though she was much more to me. She was a spitfire and always marched to her own beat. I will miss that laugh along with many other things about this amazing woman. Thank you for loving me. I miss you already and will look forward to seeing you there.
Karen Twigg
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved