Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Ginny Lynch Greenwood

Ginny Lynch Greenwood Obituary
Ginny Lynch Greenwood FORT WORTH--Ginny Lynch Greenwood, 67, of Fort Worth lost her battle with cancer and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel, 6100 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76135. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home. Ginny graduated from Weatherford High School in 1970. She owned and operated B&G Carpets from 1982 -2016, but her passion was always in horses. From racehorse to being a professional barrel racer in the WPRA, she was never happy unless she was going the fastest. Ginny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her, and she will be missed. SURVIVORS: Survived by her husband, David Paul Greenwood; children, Cody and Misty Rowell, and Derek Rowell; grandchildren, Cheridan Rowell, Hayden Rowell, and Hudson Rowell; stepchildren, Christa and Wes Arnold, and Meagan and Jacob Cannon; her stepgrandchildren, Kylee Kaye Honea, Cash Honea, Blaze Prunty, Jaxs Cannon, and Hadley Cannon; mother, Betty Jane Campsey; brother, Don Lynch; sister, Deedee and David Blaire; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2019
