Gisele H. Drawneck RENDON--Gisela Helga Drawneck, 84, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. She loved and she was loved. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Tuesday, July 2, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Mansfield, Texas. Visitation: 11 a.m., prior to the service. Interment: 2:30 p.m., DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. SURVIVORS: John Drawneck, loving husband of 58 years; granddaughter, Rustee Howard; daughter, Angela Despositario; loving nieces; and a multitude of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019