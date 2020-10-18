1/1
Gladys Eva Moran
1925 - 2020
Gladys Eva Moran
October 10, 1925 - October 15, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Gladys Eva Moran passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, while surrounded by family at her home in North Richland Hills at the age of 95.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Mount Olivet (Breyley Room).
Gladys was born October 10, 1925, in Denison, Texas, to Causen and May Anderson. Soon after, her family moved to Keller, where she had a fond and memorable childhood growing up on the family farm during the Great Depression. She graduated from Keller High School in 1943, and then went to work for Montgomery Wards in Fort Worth. In the late 40's she met and fell in love with James Moran, and they were married on January 30, 1950. During the early 50's she helped manage her in-laws roller skating rink - Moran's Skateland. Her most favorite role was that of being a wonderful housewife and mother. Additionally, she worked from 1974-1989 for the U. S. Postal Service.
Gladys was the sweetest and kindest person who never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved to cook, garden, paint, make ceramics, attend her Bible study group meetings, and go on family vacations. In particular, she enjoyed going on long road trips to Alaska with James and her sister, Reba, and Reba's husband, Benny.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Causen and May Anderson; brothers and their spouses: Aubrey(Frances), Pat(Norma), Rudy(Jody), and Leroy; brother-in-law, Benny Perry; sister-in-law, Georgia Stephens; daughter-in-law, Brenda Moran; and granddaughter, Lindsey Hartley.
Survivors: Sister, Reba Perry; sons and daughter and their spouses: Randy Moran, Rick Moran(Ann), Sherry Gehring(Jay), and Rob Moran(Janet); grandchildren and their spouses: Lance(Dora), Cliff(Kelleen), Skylar, Colten, Kris(John), Erik(Kim), Byron(Kim), Orin, Jody, Katy, and Kyle(Tiffani); great-grandchildren: JT, Jordan, Hannah, Quinn, Rogan, Ophelia, Emily, Madison, Theo and Madison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mount Olivet (Breyley Room)
OCT
21
Funeral
02:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
