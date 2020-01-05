|
|
Major Glen D. Huckleberry, USAF, Ret. ARLINGTON--"Integrity First, Service Before Self, Excellence in All We Do"--U.S. Air Force Glen Dale Huckleberry was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Brownfield, Texas, to Annie Mae Richter Huckleberry and Eugene "Billy" Huckleberry. Glen grew up the youngest of three brothers along with one younger sister during the difficult farming days of the West Texas Dust Bowl. Glen passed away quietly at his home early Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 2019, after a brief battle with MDS-EB1, a type of bone marrow cancer. Glen met his love and "Story of My Life," Patty Ann Randles, at the skating rink in Fort Worth while he was a young airman at Carswell Air Force Base. They married April 18, 1959, and continued to be each other's "love story" for almost 60 years. They greeted each other every morning with a kiss and sent each other off to bed at night with an "I love you" until they were separated by Patty's death in March 2018. Together they had two daughters, Michelle H. Cooper and Pamela H. Harper; three granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter. Glen enlisted in the United States Air Force and was later commissioned as an officer although he never graduated high school. Because of his hard work, dedication and diligence, he was able to obtain his GED and test for a position at Officer Candidate School (OCS) in San Antonio. Glen earned his wings as a navigator serving tours of duty in Panama and Vietnam while stationed in Texas, Florida, and California. In 1970, then Captain Huckleberry was selected as one of the 10 most outstanding MAC combat airlift navigators during the 63rd Military Airlift Wing mission during the Vietnam War. After his career retirement from the USAF, Glen used his GI benefits to return to college and complete his Bachelor's Degree in Math and Science Education from North Texas State University. Following a brief stint in education, he enjoyed work as a field technician for the U.S Geological Survey then later joined the U.S Postal Service from which he eventually retired. Both before and after retirement, Glen and Patty enjoyed square dancing, and golf trips with their friends. Favorite places to travel included snow skiing trips to Banff Canada, Colorado, and Europe as well as sunny trips to Hawaii and Burmuda. Glen's favorite place in the world was New Zealand, which he was able to visit during his time in the Air Force. Glen loved to draw cartoon characters like "Mortimer Snerd" and make duck voices for children, especially his own granddaughters. He was a member of the Arlington Noon Lions Club, Swingtime Square & Round Dance/Ski Club, and an unofficial member of Patty's Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church of Arlington with whom they shared many lifetime friends. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 59 years, Patty, as well as his brother, Bobbie Earl Huckleberry (wife, Diane Huckleberry); and his sister, Dorothy Jean Leck Jonasson (Vic Jonasson). SURVIVORS: He is survived by his eldest brother, Duane Huckleberry (wife, Bobbie Huckleberry) of Green Valley, Ariz.; daughters, Michelle H. Cooper (husband, Geoff Cooper) of Brownfield, Texas, and Pamela H. Harper (husband, Mitch Harper) of College Station, Texas; granddaughters, Meredith Harper Speer (husband, Rob Speer) and Madeline Harper Benavides (husband, Lucas Benavides) both of Austin, Texas, and Cassidy Scott Cooper of Brownfield, Texas; along with great-granddaughter, Maxine Speer. Additional survivors include sister-in-law, Cindy Randles; nieces, Ranelle Randles, Ramona Randles Gaye, and Diana Leck Vasquez; nephews, Larry Huckleberry, Gary Huckleberry, and Bob Leck; as well as the "cousins" from Joshua, Keen, and Alvarado. The family would like to thank longtime caregivers, Karen Nichols and Krystal Eilers, for their unwavering love, loyalty, and compassion during the past several years and recent months. Glen's last years, months and days on earth were blessed because of your tender care and servants' hearts. We would also like to thank the "neighborhood harem" who kept watch after our mother passed and our daddy remained at home to finish his time on earth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Glen's name be made to Community Hospice of Texas, the Salvation Army or Habitat for Humanity. "Day is done, gone the sun . . . from the lake, from the hill, from the sky. All is well, safely rest, God is nigh."--"Taps" THE NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020