Glen David Tomamichel was born December 8, 1935 in Tarrant County to Fred & Maggie Tomamichel of Grapevine, Texas. Glen graduated from Handley High School, where he met his bride, Madge Needham. They raised three wonderful children, Paula, Mark & Michelle. Glen & Madge were faithful members of Handley Church of Christ for over fifty years. They loved to share outdoor family vacations together. Glen was a Rual Route Carrier for the Fort Worth Star Telegram
for over fifty years. Glen was an avid hunter & expert fisherman. He is survived by his children, Paula Windham,and husband, Larry, Mark Tomamichel, and wife, Becki, and Michelle Smith, and husband, Tony, 9 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, in fact son, David Wayne Tomamichel, his wife, Madge Toma- michel, and his sister, Dorothy Bracken. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11AM at Village Church of Christ, 2570 NW Green Oaks Blvd. Arlington, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.