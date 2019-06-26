Home

Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
Glen Edward "Tank" Tankersley GRANBURY--Glen Edward "Tank" Tankersley, 82, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Wiley Funeral Home, 400 Hwy 377 East, Granbury. Interment: Long Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of usual remembrances, the Tankersley family suggests contributions in Tank's memory to Universal Health Services, 5651 Bridge St., Fort Worth, TX 76112. Glen Edward Tankersley was born Nov. 22, 1936, in Granbury, son of the late Donald and Kanard Boyd Tankersley. He made his career with Texaco Star Enterprise and retired in 1997 after 28 years of dedicated service. In his free time, Tank's hobbies included drag racing, fishing and hunting. Tank was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: His children, Doug Tankersley and wife, Bonnie, Deanna Cook and husband, Lynn, Kim Meador, Ginger Hamrick and husband, Scott, and Bill Depoy Jr. and wife, Tren; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill Tankersley and Theron Don Tankersley and wife, Carla; and a host of loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 26, 2019
