Glen Hortin LemonNovember 1, 1942 - November 21, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Glen H. Lemon, 78, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec.5, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5001 Alta Mesa Blvd., southwest Fort Worth. Interment: Marion, Utah, in the family cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.Glen was born in the family home in Francis, Utah on Nov. 1, 1942 to William H. and Grace Lemon. He was the youngest of 13 children. Life was not easy on the farm. Glen learned to accept that when things needed doing, you did them. He worked hard and played hard. He earned enough money to go to Utah State University and graduated with a degree in mathematics. While at Utah State he met and married Roie Ellen Clement. They were married Sept. 12, 1964. The next day they left for Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia. The next four years were filled with a great school life, church and new friends in the area of Virginia they grew to love. Glen earned a Masters degree and a PhD in statistics. Their first child, Paul was born there. Paul was born two weeks before they moved to Fort Worth where Glen began his career with General Dynamics/Lockheed, Glen loved his job, especially the good friends he made at work.Glen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints. He held many positions within the church. He loved to serve and help whenever there was a need. His best service was as a husband, father and grandfather.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Willis, Bill andGrant; and sisters, Been, Lucille and Lorraine.Survivors: Wife, Roie Ellen; son, Paul; daughter, Amy Rae and husband, Robert Mullins; grandchildren, Grace Ellen and Jackson Mullins; brothers, Melvin and Max; sisters, Louise, Kathleen, Ruth and Margaret; and many nieces and nephews.The family thanks all who have been so helpful and caring during Glen's illness: his nurses and doctors, and his wonderful friends, especially those friends that took him for lunch and walks as life became more difficult.