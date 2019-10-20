|
Glen Tallant AZLE--On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, Glen Tallant, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in his home at the age of 78. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association in Glen's memory. Glen was born Aug. 22, 1941, in McKinney, Texas, to John and Jean Lenderman Tallant. After high school, Glen served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He then joined the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company where he worked as a lineman and installer for the next 30 years. On Jan. 24, 1962, he married Juanita Kaye Brady. They raised two sons, Greg and Richard. Glen loved to watch his children and grandchildren play sports, and he was an avid fan of classic country, folk and bluegrass music. He loved to listen to his granddaughter, Caileen, sing and finding songs for her to add to her repertoire was a favorite pastime. He was known for his wit, quick smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. Glen was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Jean; and his eldest sister, Racheal Christophe. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kaye; children, Greg and Richard; grandchildren, Aaron and Caileen; great-grandson, Carter; sister, Judy Brannon; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019