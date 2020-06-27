Glenda Beth Fagan
1979 - 2020
Glenda Beth Fagan AZLE--Glenda Beth Fagan was born Aug. 20, 1979, in Fort Worth. She passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Dallas at the age of 40. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Alan Lobaugh officiating. Interment follows in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday June 28, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her parents, Glenn Fagan and Cathy Vasquez; sister, Mandy Miller and her husband, Matt; her boyfriend, Dominick Mauppin; niece, Ella Miller; and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
JUN
29
Funeral
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
JUN
29
Interment
Mount Olivet Cemetery
