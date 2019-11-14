|
|
Glenda Gayle Simcox FORT WORTH -- Glenda Gayle Simcox passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019 at home. SERVICE: A celebration of Glenda's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, 2700 McPherson Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76109. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please honor Glenda by donating to the Goodfellows Fund https://www.goodfellowfundfw.com/donate or to St. Stephen Presbyterian Church Childrens' Fund https://www.ststephenpresbyterian.com/. Glenda was born January 4, 1939, in Weatherford Texas, to the late Betty Marie Wooten and Cecil Alvin Beall. An astute, savvy businesswoman, she served as Executive Director for the Building Owners and Managers Assoc. (BOMA), Fort Worth for over 25 years. Glenda loved traveling the world, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, watching countless golf tournaments, mentoring young professionals and making lifelong friends wherever she went.She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "Honey" to her grandchildren. She loved nothing more than being with them and planning adventures for Camp Honey. Glenda had a spirited personality and always made people around her laugh. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and love and caring for them. SURVIVORS: Glenda is survived by her loving sons, Eugene Burton Simcox and Bradley Beall Simcox (Jordan); granddaughters, Catherine B. Simcox and Amelia A. Simcox and grandson, Wyatt Burton Simcox. She is also survived by trusted friend, Les Kreis.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019