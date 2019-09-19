|
|
Glenda K. O. Cantrell ARLINGTON -- Glenda Kay Oliver Cantrell was born on July 31, 1944 and went to rest with Jesus on Sept. 14, 2019 Glenda fought a brave battle over the last few years from the sudden death of her beloved husband, Ray to her diagnosis with cancer. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Pantego Christian Academy High School, 2201 W. Park Row Dr, Arlington. Interment: 2:30 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Glenda has requested donations be made in her memory to Pantego Christian Academy which was so dear and close to her heart. Glenda loves her family and spending time with them. Family encompasses more than just blood, if you knew her you were family! She grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High in 1967, she relished in her relationships with her classmates then and now. Glenda worked for Pantego Christian Academy for many years. She loved her school and students. Her favorite was hearing the little ones in the halls laughing. Hugs, if you ever had a Glenda hug you knew you were loved. She enjoyed her Bible Study time it helped to keep her strong in her faith. She also loved her time with the food ministry team at Crossroads Christian Church and all the family time she could get, especially craft days. Her husband, Ray; her father, Glen Oliver; and her mother, Billie Morris precede her in death. SURVIVORS: Glenda is survived by her sisters, Debbie Madearis (Roy), Chryl (Ron); son, Robert (Kim); daughter, Jennifer (Michael); grandchildren, Cole (Mara), Haylee, Cade, Ava, JD (Brittaney), Jace (Whitney), Julia (Zach), Jade, Tyler, Tanner, Chris, Gavin; great-grandchild, Sophia; her beloved dog, Cookie; and countless family, friends and loved ones. As we say farewell for a while, we know that Glenda was welcomed into glory by God proclaiming, "You have fought the good fight, you have finished the course, you have kept the faith . . . Welcome home My good and faithful servant."
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019