Glenda Kay Villanueva FORT WORTH -- Glenda Kay Villanueva passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 72. GRAVESIDE: 9 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Pastor Paul Davis will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Glenda's life. Glenda was born on July 19, 1947 in Caddo Mills, Texas to Claude and Della Smith. Glenda and Joseph married September 25, 1962 at Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth Texas, they were happily married for 57 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Della Smith; sister, Betty Smith; son, Randy Joe Villanueva; and granddaughters, Stephanie Villanueva and Sarah West. SURVIVORS: Husband, Joseph Villanueva; sister, Carolyn Battles; daughters, Tresa Seay of Fort Worth, Lisa Murray and husband, Billy of Fort Worth, Tammy Stierwalt and husband, Mark of Fort Worth; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.