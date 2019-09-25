Home

Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
Glenda Lee Stephenson Gast

Glenda Lee Stephenson Gast Obituary
Glenda Lee Stephenson Gast WILLS POINT--Glenda Lee Stephenson Gast, 75, a registered nurse, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. MEMORIALS: Raffa Clinic of Greenville, Texas, or . Glenda was born May 3, 1944, to George and Mariflo Stephenson in Tulsa, Okla. She was married to Robert E. Gast from 1966 until his death in 1990, and had four children, John Gast (Stephanie), Steve Gast, Ann Marie Oglesby (Jeremy), and Paul Gast (Sherry). In addition to 21 grandchildren, survivors include brothers, Thomas Stephenson (Diane), Robert Stephenson (Summer); sister, Martha Ann Benasuly; uncle, Dale Stephenson (Tanya); and numerous nieces, nephews, and others.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
