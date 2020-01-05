|
Glenda Lou McDonald BRENHAM--The Lord, Jesus Christ, sent angels to accompany Glenda McDonald to join the heavenly musicians, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Glenda is already familiar to that choir--having played piano and organ in many churches more than 60 years. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ridglea Baptist Church. Interment: 11 a.m. Wednesday in Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee, Okla. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: Gifts may be given in Glenda's memory to Ridglea Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas or Miracle Farm in Brenham, Texas. People in congregations enjoyed hearing her play, and she was glad. But, Glenda was really using her music talent to worship her Lord and to help others worship. Glenda Lou Lane was born in Seminole, Okla., in 1936. Her dad and grandfather got her started with music at 4 years of age. She and Rosser McDonald met at Oklahoma Baptist University. They married in 1956 and had four children. They traveled together to six continents, doing projects with the Southern Baptist Radio and Television Commission. Known fondly as "MizMac" in churches she served, she not only supplied accompaniment and music, she also was popular as a friend, mentor, and good listener. After bravely dealing with Parkinson's disease several years, Glenda succumbed to a fast-growing cancer. Glenda was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother. SURVIVORS: Husband of 63 years, Rosser McDonald; daughters, Ronda Cooper, Rhoda Addison and Renda Welch; son, Curtis McDonald; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020