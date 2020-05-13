Glenda Merlene Roberts Logan BURLESON--Glenda Merlene Roberts Logan, 93, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Glenda was born in Arkansas on April 29, 1927. She was preceded in death by Albert S. Roberts and Gene Logan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sons, Denny Roberts and his wife, Peggy, Mark Roberts and his wife, Candy; daughter, Debrah Hendrick; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.