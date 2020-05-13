Glenda Merlene Roberts Logan
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Merlene Roberts Logan BURLESON--Glenda Merlene Roberts Logan, 93, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Glenda was born in Arkansas on April 29, 1927. She was preceded in death by Albert S. Roberts and Gene Logan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sons, Denny Roberts and his wife, Peggy, Mark Roberts and his wife, Candy; daughter, Debrah Hendrick; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved