Glenda "Sue" Bell ARLINGTON--Glenda Sue Bell, a longtime resident of Arlington, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 77 to be with her Lord and her loved ones in heaven. FUNERAL: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Online condolences may be left at www.moore-funeralhome.com. Burial will be immediately following in Parkdale Cemetery "...Then there is heaven." Sue was born in Houston, Texas, on July 25, 1942, and was united in marriage to William on July 12, 1958, in Gainesville, Texas. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who was a farm girl at heart that appreciated the simple things in life. She loved going to church and was deeply devoted to her study of God's Word. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and was especially proud of her time serving others as a CNA. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Bell; parents, Dawson and Gertha Moore; brothers, Bobby Moore and Lewis Moore; and sister, Terri Jo Donaghe. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, William Bell Jr. and wife, Pam, of Rockwall; daughter, Tammie Newton of Arlington; daughter, Shanda Sanders and husband, Daniel, of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Brooke Bell, Bryce Bell, Nick Newton, Kendall Newton, Will Sanders, Evan Sanders, and Madeline Sanders; as well as two great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews; her brother, Kenneth Moore; and sister, Joy Roach.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 25, 2019