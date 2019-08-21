Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Glendal Devon "Dee" Fowler


1934 - 2019
Glendal Devon "Dee" Fowler Obituary
Glendal Devon "Dee" Fowler FORT WORTH--Glendal Devon "Dee" Fowler passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, following a brief illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials of the donor's choice. Dee was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Eldorado, Okla., to Raymond and Josephine E. Ingram Fowler. He retired from Lockheed Martin following 31 years of service as an internal auditor. Preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Caroline Fowler; and one grandchild. SURVIVORS: Sons, Bruce D. Fowler and wife, Helene of Godley, Daryl L. Fowler and wife, Lisa of Yoakum, Danny G. Fowler and wife, Selinda of Benbrook and Greg Fowler; daughter, Deena K. Freeman and husband, Adam of White Settlement; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019
