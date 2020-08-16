Glendell L. "Glen" Elliott FORT WORTH--Glendell L. "Glen" Elliott died peacefully on Thursday morning, Aug. 6, 2020, after living a long and fruitful life of over 96 years. In serving his country and throughout his career as a Lincoln Mercury service manager, he exemplified the adage "Your word is your bond." Glen was born in Jacksboro, Texas, on Jan. 26, 1924, to William Henry Elliott and Mary Elizabeth Mikael, the youngest boy of seven children. As did most in their community, their family grew up farming. All three Elliott boys served in World War ll. His oldest brother, Ray, was a medic in the Army, while Elward, also Army, was a member of the "Lost Battalion" and a Japanese POW. Glen enlisted in the Army Air Force at 19 and served as an airplane mechanic in the states until his honorable discharge in December 1945. Glen married Jewell Lucille Abshire on Feb. 4, 1946, just following their 22nd birthdays. "Poor as a snake" was the description of his financial state at the time of marriage, with just enough money for the ceremony and a hamburger. That soon changed when he began his automotive career at Nicholson-Jones in downtown Fort Worth. A lifetime of service in the industry lasted until his retirement in 1989. Hunting and hobbies were the mainstay of his spare time. He had the hands of someone who was never idle and tinkering filled his days, months, and years. The range of interests went from old ceiling fans, bulldozers, vintage scooters, and an endless genre in between. Lifelong friendships meant the world to him, as did his family. Some of the most favorite times of his later years were spent with his hunting buddies, Nghiep and Ken, out at the cabin in Jack County where they'd set out, in the cold and long before sun-up, to wait quietly in their blinds wryly named Plan A or Plan B, among others for the game to come. Ken and Nghiep went above and beyond in ensuring that Glen was able to continue going, even as his walking became shuffling, his naps grew in length and frequency, and he traded hunting with a rife for hunting with a camera. Upon his return from a successful hunt you could always count on him to show you eagerly the latest rattlesnake den or "monster buck" or hog that he caught on film. If you were lucky enough to travel in the car with him through Jacksboro, he'd regale you with stories of his youth and how he met Jewell and show you where he worked, but if you were EXTRA lucky he'd also sheepishly point out where he fell off the bridge, and maybe let you stop at the Dairy Land for a cheap and delicious lunch. Weariness gained a foothold as dementia and Parkinson's left their mark on him, and while we were fortunate to have a good bit of his former wit resurface, his body was not as elastic. He was tired. Growing old is not for the faint of heart. SURVIVORS: Glen's wife of 74 years, Jewell; son, Mike Elliott, and daughter, Janet Elliott Gallagher and husband, Patrick; his last remaining sibling, a sister, Billie Elliott Hannon and her husband, Harold; grandchildren, Michael Elliott and wife, Jennifer, Ryan Gallagher and wife, Samantha, Carey Gallagher and wife, Melissa, Caitlin Gallagher and husband, Alex Haas, and Miles Gallagher; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Ethan Elliott, Elliott, Austin, Anadele, and Estelle Gallagher, Charlie Gallagher and Theodore Haas. Loved ones also include many nieces and nephews and the best hunting buddies and friends a man could ask for. Memories are the thread of life. Woven in our hearts, minds, and being. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries