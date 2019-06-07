Home

Glendle Aaron Savage DECATUR -- Glendle Aaron Savage, 85, passed away June 4, 2019, in Decatur, Texas. FUNERAL: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 2 PM, First Baptist Church-Springtown. Interment: Goshen Cemetery, Springtown, Texas. Visitation: Friday, June 7, 2019, 6-8 PM, White's Funeral Home-Springtown. He was born January 21, 1934, to John and Norene Savage in Savoy, Texas. Glendle graduated from Sherman High School. He retired from Howell Instruments in Ft. Worth. Glendle is preceded in death by his son, Kary Savage. SURVIVORS: Glendle is survived by his wife Pat Savage, sons Ty, Wyatt, and John Savage; daughter Lea Atchley; sister Joyce Davidson; and brother Lee Savage.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019
