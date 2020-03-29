|
|
Glenn Charles McBride RIVER OAKS--Glenn Charles McBride left this world on Friday, March 20, 2020. SERVICE: Private family service in Vernon, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to NASA. Charles was born April 3, 1970, in Freeport, Texas, to Billie Ruth Greenwood and Glenn Nelson McBride. He loved computers and after technical college in Waco, he worked in the IT departments of various Fort Worth companies. After the crash of 2001, he returned to his school years job as a driver for Pizza Hut and remained with them until his death. He loved visiting with his customers and especially with their pets. He will be missed. Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethel and Henry McBride of Blugrove, Texas; and his grandmother, Ruth Leona Fair of Vernon, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020