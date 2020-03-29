Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Charles McBride

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Charles McBride Obituary
Glenn Charles McBride RIVER OAKS--Glenn Charles McBride left this world on Friday, March 20, 2020. SERVICE: Private family service in Vernon, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to NASA. Charles was born April 3, 1970, in Freeport, Texas, to Billie Ruth Greenwood and Glenn Nelson McBride. He loved computers and after technical college in Waco, he worked in the IT departments of various Fort Worth companies. After the crash of 2001, he returned to his school years job as a driver for Pizza Hut and remained with them until his death. He loved visiting with his customers and especially with their pets. He will be missed. Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethel and Henry McBride of Blugrove, Texas; and his grandmother, Ruth Leona Fair of Vernon, Texas.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -