Glenn D. Smart WEATHERFORD--Glenn D. Smart, 85, of Fort Worth, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Glenn was born June 22, 1934, in Batesville, Ark., to Bessie and Willie Smart. He worked as a machinist. He married Patsy J. Smith on Aug. 22, 1955. She preceded him in death Jan. 7, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings, Carolyn Wright, Charles Smart, Jimmy Smart, Merry Jane Gatlin, Sue Ann Canada, Johnnie Higgins, Billie Jean Skinner and Lavonda Empkey. SURVIVORS: He is survived by children, Michelle Green, Glenna Lavender (Donald) and Clifford Smart (Gloria Velasquez); grandchildren, Amanda Scott (Dustin), Kelsey Green, Jared Green and Rylee Lavender; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Scott; and siblings, Robert Smart (Carol) and Lois "Pete" Sherin (Ronnie).
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
