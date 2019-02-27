Glenn Douglas Moore FORT WORTH--Glenn D. Moore, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in the company of his loving family. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Reception immediately following the service at Sammie's Bar-B-Q, 3801 E. Belknap St. Interment: 10 a.m. Friday in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of contributions be made in the name of Glenn D. Moore to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. Glenn was born July 15, 1930, in Fort Worth. Glenn graduated from Poly High School in 1948. Glenn achieved many accomplishments. He was a private pilot and enjoyed flying for many years in his Bellanca Viking airplane at Pylon Airport. Glenn was also a member of Riverside Masonic Lodge, a 32nd-degree Mason, member of Moslah Motor Corps, Moslah Flying Fez and The Royal Order of Jesters, Fort Worth Court #32, and Fort Worth Scottish Rite. Glenn was an avid golfer and longtime member of Glen Garden Country Club. Glenn retired as a locomotive engineer from the Santa Fe Railroad after 43 years. He also served in the United States Marine Corps. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; daughter, Phyllis Childress; and son, Douglas Moore. SURVIVORS: Brother, Dennis and wife, Jackie; daughter, Anne Reilly Levy and husband, Richard; sons, David Peterson and wife, Susan, Donald Moore and wife, Linda, and David Moore; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



