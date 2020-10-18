1/1
Glenn Edward Dean
1937 - 2020
April 4, 1937 - October 11, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Glenn Edward Dean, 83, Fort Worth, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
He was born on Sunday, April 4, 1937 in Fort Worth, Texas to Major and Nell Dean. Glenn joined the United States Air Force after graduating high school. He was a graduate of TCU. Glenn spent his career working for Lockheed Martin, in the accounting and logistics division.
Glenn had a passion for the arts. He enjoyed painting and was an exceptional photographer. Glenn loved his pets, and you could often find him feeding the neighborhood feral animals.
Survivors: Wife, Cherrye Dean; sons, Dr. Mark Dean and wife Brook; Dr. Kirk Dean and wife Monica Suarez; Daxon Washam; daughters, Ronda Whitehead; and Tara Mendias and husband Buddy; grandchildren, Nicole Heynis and husband Jayson, Hunter Dean and wife Lindsay, Elise Dean, Garrett Dean, Marshall Dean, and Jeanna Dean.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
