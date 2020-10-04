Dr. Glenn Harvey Norman
September 5, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Dr. Glenn Harvey Norman died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the home of his beloved daughter, Susan.
Glenn donated his body to UNT Health Science Center, Medical School, for the benefit of the physicians of the future. His unselfishness and love for education will continue after his death.
Glenn was born to Glenn Harvey Sr. and Dorothy M. Norman on November 2, 1930 in Fort Worth, Texas and was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth. He graduated from Northside High School, Texas Christian University, and the University of Texas Dental School. He married the former Peggy Edwards with whom he had four children. Glenn practiced dentistry in the Riverside area of Fort Worth with Nolan Timmons DDS and later by himself.
Glenn proudly served in the USAF during the Korean War. He was a member of the Moslah Temple for 60 years and a member of the Moslah Shrine Golf Unit for many years. He also was a member of the Fort Worth Dental Society for 50 years and was President of the Richland Hills Lions Club. He enjoyed dancing, golf, cooking, fishing, hunting in Colorado, reading Westerns' and scuba diving. Upon retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Paula and working on the family ranch. Most of all he loved his family and, in all instances, gave them unconditional love. He was an unselfish and loyal friend and father. His nickname was Little Smiley after his father, Big Smiley.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Blair (Bill); three sons, Harvey Norman (Deanna), Howard Norman (Debi), Tom Ed Norman, cousin Joy Slaughter, and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, baby sister, and one grandson. He will be remembered with love by his former spouse, Paula Vastine, and his five stepchildren. His family will hold a private celebration of his life. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in his name.