Glenn J. Williamson
1942 - 2020
Glenn J. Williamson FORT WORTH-- Glenn J. Williamson passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the age of 78. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Glenn was born Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late James R. and Helen E. Williamson. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Kimberly Booker and husband, Monty; granddaughter, Emily Booker; grandsons, Evan and Ross Booker; brother, Brian Williamson; and niece, Debbie. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson St., 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Graveside service
09:15 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
