Glenn J. Williamson FORT WORTH-- Glenn J. Williamson passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the age of 78. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Glenn was born Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late James R. and Helen E. Williamson. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Kimberly Booker and husband, Monty; granddaughter, Emily Booker; grandsons, Evan and Ross Booker; brother, Brian Williamson; and niece, Debbie. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson St., 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries