Glenn L. Miller EULESS--Glenn L. Miller, 90, of Euless passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, North Richland Hills, Texas. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville, Texas. His earthly journey began June 21, 1928, when he was born to Luther Clayton Miller and Edna Shaffer Miller in a log house along a dirt road near Brodbecks, York County, Pa. He graduated from Glen Rock High School in 1945 at age 17. He then enlisted in the Coast Guard and served from February 1946 through February 1948. After an honorable discharge from the Coast Guard, he attended the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla. After graduation, he began a long and rewarding career at American Airlines as a flight engineer. 1951 was a great year for Glenn as he married the love of his life, Ann Manza, whom he met in a USO club in New York City while serving in the Coast Guard. Between 1955 and 1963, Glenn and Ann added five children to their family and enjoyed many happy times living in Long Island, N.Y. In 1967, Glenn moved his family to Euless, Texas, when he was promoted to manager of American Airlines 707-727 ground schools. He served in various management roles within American, including as a Manager of Flight Engineer Standards. He retired in 1992 after 42 active years with American. Glenn became involved in many community activities after retirement. In 1994, he joined the AARP 55 Alive program as an instructor for driver safety, and eventually was assigned as the District 407 coordinator for the program. He was active in the Citizens on Patrol program and a Green Zone leader within his beloved Morrisdale neighborhood. Glenn was a true gentleman with a gentle spirit and a solid work ethic. He was a devoted husband and wonderful provider for his cherished family. He was a loyal friend and a blessing to all who knew him. Glenn enjoyed gardening and took great pride in caring for his yard. He loved to grill on Saturday nights for the family. Steak and his secret recipe hamburgers were always the favorite! His pride and joy were his four grandsons who kept him young! They all have grown into fine young men and display unique characteristics of their grandfather. SURVIVORS: Glenn is survived by Ann, his wife of 67 years; his children, Steven, Susan, Mark (Joni), Joan (Hal) and Linda (Ron). Also surviving Glenn are his grandsons, Michael (Valerie), Christopher (Megan), Will and Kevin; and his precious great-granddaughter, Sophia. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Starner (Clair) of York, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



