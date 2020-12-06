Glenna Faye AdamsAugust 28, 1921 - December 1, 2020Arlington, Texas - Glenna Faye McCrary Adams was born August 28, 1921 in Pecan Gap, Texas. She was the daughter of Albert Ernest McCrary and Vonetta Pearl Grounds. Her father soon bought a farm on the outskirts of Leonard, Texas where she worked with the family to raise cotton. She said often that during that time when she was in the fields, she wished the whole world was covered in concrete. As soon as she had graduated from high school she moved in with her grandmother in Arlington, Texas and rode the bus daily to Fort Worth to work in the many factories supplying goods for the World War II effort.Glenna met and married Joseph Leonard Adams January 3, 1942. In 1943, they purchased 5 acres on Fielder Road in Arlington and later split the property up by putting in Smith Lane and dividing it into individual lots for homes.She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Arlington and also of the Eastern Star. She loved gardening. Gray's nursery used a picture of her crepe myrtle for years in their advertising and people would stop to admire her hydrangeas. She also loved to quilt and was part of a televised quilting show recorded by the Fielder Road Museum. She was an excellent cook and usually made a dessert every day for her family. Her coconut cream pie was the most often requested and at every family picnic people would line up to get dessert first to make sure they could get a piece.Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, in 1998; her eldest son, Joe, in 2013; as well as three grandchildren, Charles Joseph Adams, Christopher Adams, and Lori Carolyn Bartholow. She also outlived her three sisters and one brother, Aline Cain, Elloise Miller, Bettye Flynn and Donald McCrary.She was the mother of four children; three of whom survive her. They are Carol Ann Hickson, Donna Adams, and Douglas Mac Adams, all of Arlington. There are also two living grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.